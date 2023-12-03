Princess Partners with Hall of Fame Pitcher Nolan Ryan

Princess Cruises is expanding its food and beverage portfolio with a new partnership with Hall of Fame pitcher and rancher, Nolan Ryan.

Guests onboard the Regal Princess sailing out of Galveston can now enjoy Goodstock by Nolan Ryan Angus beef, a premium selection of Black Angus beef graded at the highest levels of USDA Choice and above. Quality beef will be available in Crown Grill, the ship’s steakhouse, as well as in the ship’s main dining rooms.

“We are honored to welcome a true sports and ranching legend, Nolan Ryan, into our Princess Cruises family,” said Sami Cohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises. “Goodstock by Nolan Ryan Angus beef represents a distinctive, all-American addition to our Food and Beverage portfolio, and we are excited to offer our guests a taste of his passion and expertise.”

“This is a great opportunity to bring an incredible eating experience and the Texas ranching spirit to Princess Cruises’ guests, and we are honored to serve them for years to come,” said Ryan.