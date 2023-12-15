Princess Cruises Partners with the Sydney Swans

Princess Cruises announced a new partnership with Australia’s Sydney Swans, becoming the team’s Official Cruise Partner, according to a press release.

Princess Cruises will support the Swans during the upcoming 2024 and 2025 seasons by hosting exclusive onboard events and memorable experiences for AFL fans and players alike. Sydney Swans members can also look forward to a variety of exclusive cruise offers.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with the Swans,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“AFL is a sport that brings people together, and we believe in the power of community. This sponsorship underscores our commitment to local partnerships and fostering team spirit. We look forward to an exciting season and to being part of the Swans’ journey to success.”

Princess Cruises recently hosted former Sydney Swans captain and AFL icon, Josh Kennedy, on the Coral Princess. Kennedy engaged guests with a special sports trivia event and participated in an interview as part of Princess’s Discovery at Sea program.

Additionally, recently retired Sydney Swans star Heath Grundy joined the Coral Princess as a guest speaker during its Australia cruise, where he shared tales of his years as a player.

Tom Harley, CEO of the Sydney Swans, said: “We are thrilled to have Princess Cruises on board as part of our Sydney Swans family. There’s so much alignment between the Swans and Princess – we share our strong community values and focus on creating unforgettable experiences, at sea and on the field. This partnership is another way we deliver even better experiences for our members.

“After a really strong 2023, we’re excited to formalize this partnership and we look forward to working with Princess Cruises in the years ahead.”