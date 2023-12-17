Princess Cruises Announces New Katmai National Park Cruisetour

Princess Cruises announced a new Katmai National Park Cruisetour for the 2024 season, promising a deeper encounter with the wildlife of Alaska, the company said in a statement. .

The nine-day Katmai National Park Cruisetour includes two nights in Anchorage, where guests can engage in a bear-watching experience at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park before or after sailing on a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise that includes a visit to Glacier Bay National Park and glacier viewing in College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier.

The cruisetour also includes a chance to visit Alaska’s Wildlife Conservation Center, dedicated to preserving Alaska’s wildlife through conservation, education, research and care. Here, guests may encounter moose, muskox, reindeer, wolves, lynx, caribou and more.

“This extraordinary cruisetour will provide guests with a deeper connection to the natural wonders of Alaska, and the opportunity to explore the pristine wilderness and majestic landscapes of the region,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

“This exclusive experience reflects our commitment to delivering unique and enriching journeys that allow our guests to explore more of Alaska while creating lasting memories.”

The Katmai National Park Cruisetours start at $2,429 per person and combines a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with two hotel nights in Anchorage, flights to and from Katmai National Park and all transfers.