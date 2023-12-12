Port Everglades Welcomes Azamara

Port Everglades officially welcomed Azamara Cruises for the first time and the Azamara Onward to its new South Florida winter homeport during a traditional dockside plaque-and-key ceremony, according to a press release.

“We are honored to extend our highly personalized services to Azamara Cruises and their guests,” said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “As a welcoming and convenient port of choice, we’re confident that their cruise guests will find themselves pleasantly immersed in all that the port and Greater Fort Lauderdale have to offer.”

The Azamara Onward’s three sailings from the port this cruise season include a 12-night and 14-night journey to the Eastern Caribbean, and a 13-night Central America Tapestry Voyage, which kicks off the 155-night Around the World Voyage that departs on January 5, 2024. The newest ship in Azamara Cruises’ collection is built like its other three ships to accommodate up to 700 guests as it crosses oceans, cruises waterways and docks at intimate locations.

“We want to thank CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels and his team at Port Everglades for warmly welcoming our latest ship, Azamara Onward, as she makes her maiden call here in Fort Lauderdale,” said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara.

“With our headquarters in South Florida, it’s always exciting to have one of our ships dock close to home. In just a few weeks, Azamara Onward will set sail from here on her first ever World Cruise from Port Everglades, taking our guests from Fort Lauderdale to more than 40 countries across the globe.”