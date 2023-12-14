Port Canaveral Adds Fast Vehicle Charging Options

Port Canaveral, in collaboration with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), is expanding its electric vehicle charging options by installing six FPL EVolution Level 3 fast charging stations, according to a press release.

The new stations, to be installed in the Port’s Cove District parking lot, will boost the capability to fully charge most electric vehicles within a one-hour timeframe.

“We’re delighted to incorporate these charging stations into the publicly accessible infrastructure at Port Canaveral,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. “This initiative underscores our commitment to provide our guests and visitors with a high-quality customer experience while at the Port.”

Port Canaveral’s Senior Director of Environmental, Bob Musser, added: “For a few years, we’ve noticed growing interest from Port visitors who operate electric vehicles. These stations will offer the option to ‘top off’ the charge before hitting the road after enjoying our Port.”

The six new charging stations, including one compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, are expected to be fully operational in less than a year with potential plans for more charging stations in the future.