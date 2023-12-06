Ponant’s Holiday Offer Includes 10% Savings

Ponant is offering 10 percent additional savings on top of Ponant Bonus rates on select 2023, 2024, and 2025 sailings. The holiday offering was announced by the company in a press release.

Travelers can take advantage of the discounts to explore the fjords of Norway, the subtropical islands of Japan, the snow-covered mountains of Alaska, among other destinations, Ponant said.

While certain restrictions apply, the offer is valid for all new deposited bookings from November 30, 2023, through January 2, 2024.

Several new itineraries are included in the holiday incentive, including expeditions to Japan, Ponant said.

One such adventure will see Ponant teaming up with The Explorers Club, a not-for-profit organization made up of explorers devoted to scientific expeditions of all disciplines, on a seven-night journey to the islands of southern Japan, with stops in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Iriomotejima as well as a remote area home to the largest concentration of blue coral in the world.

Also new is a weeklong “Kyushu’s Secret Islands and Ancestral Heritage” itinerary, which combines the wildlife-rich islands of Jeju and Yaushima, historic coastal villages, and five new ports of call including the island region of Amakusa.

The offer is also applicable to bucket-list itineraries to the polar regions, including a 23-day adventure through the Northwest Passage, a springtime voyage along the East coast of Greenland aboard Le Commandant Charcot, and a weeklong expedition to discover Svalbard.

The complete list of eligible sailings can be found on Ponant’s website. Starting rates range from $4,450 per person, based on double occupancy, exclusive of the ten percent discount. To unlock the savings at time of booking, guests must use discount count XMAS10.

According to Ponant, the offering is subject to availability and may be changed or withdrawn without prior notice.