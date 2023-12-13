P&O Cruises Launches ‘Holiday Like Never Before’ Campaign

P&O Cruises is launching a new campaign entitled “Holiday Like Never Before” highlighting the benefits of a cruise holiday, beginning on December 18, according to a statement.

The campaign marks P&O Cruises’ largest-ever investment in media, including a TV, print, audio and digital schedule. The campaign will also be supported with strategic out-of-home placements and cinemas from January 2024.

The first of a series of new TV adverts will be broadcast across national channels on Christmas Day. The ad features guests enjoying their holiday in the Caribbean onboard P&O Cruises’ newest ship, the Arvia. The camera technology used for the ad captures guests caught in a specific moment in time, moving seamlessly from shore to ship in one single shot.

P&O Cruises VP of Brand, Marketing and Sales, Robert Scott said: ‘We wanted our latest campaign to reach beyond the cruise category and really stand out from the travel pack, both in content and execution.

“The unique experiences you can only have on a P&O Cruises holiday are central to the Holiday Like Never Before campaign and we’re so excited to share these with an audience who may never have thought about traveling on a ship before.”