Phoenix Reisen CEO Donates to Global Aid Efforts

Phoenix Reisen CEO, founder and owner Johannes Zurnieden has donated 850,000 euros to two Christian aid organizations, Brot für die Welt and Misereor.

The donation was made during the annual ZDF broadcast of Christmas music hosted by German TV personality Carmen Nebel.

German performer also participated, including Andreas Gabalier, Andrea Berg, Wincent Weiss and Tom Gaebel and his big band. Other German celebrities also donated including Guido Cantz and Stefan Mross.

A total of 1.9 million euros were raised.

Brot für die Welt, or Bread for the World, is an aid organization of the Protestant regional churches and free churches in Germany. The work provides help for self-help for the work of church and non-church partner organizations and supports more than 1,500 projects in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

Miseror is one of the largest relief organizations of the Roman Catholic Church in Germany and is primarily committed to fighting poverty worldwide. Based on the principle of helping people help themselves, Misereor has supported over 110,000 projects in Asia and Oceania, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean since its founding in 1958.

This year’s event also coincided with Phoenix Reisen celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Bonn-based company operates four ocean-going cruise ships and a fleet of river vessels.