Oceanwide Marks 30 Years of Expedition Cruising

Oceanwide Expedition marked its 30th anniversary on December 1, according to a press release.

Starting with a single three-masted herring lugger, Oceanwide has expanded into a four-vessel fleet offering voyages across the Arctic, Antarctica, and the sub-Antarctic islands.



Established in December 1993, Oceanwide first operated mainly in Belize and the Galapagos before moving its focus to polar destinations like Svalbard and Greenland and then expanding operations to Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands.



In 2009, the cruise line acquired the Plancius followed by the Ortelius in 2011, and the Hondius in 2019.

“I take immense pride in Oceanwide’s rich history and evolution,” said CEO Michel van Gessel, “and I eagerly anticipate the future with utmost confidence. Our commitment to remain innovative, to continue evolving and improving, is an integral part of our identity.”