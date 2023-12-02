Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Oceanwide Marks 30 Years of Expedition Cruising

Hondius

Oceanwide Expedition marked its 30th anniversary on December 1, according to a press release. 

Starting with a single three-masted herring lugger, Oceanwide has expanded into a four-vessel fleet offering voyages across the Arctic, Antarctica, and the sub-Antarctic islands.
Established in December 1993, Oceanwide first operated mainly in Belize and the Galapagos before moving its focus to polar destinations like Svalbard and Greenland and then expanding operations to Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands.

In 2009, the cruise line acquired the Plancius followed by the Ortelius in 2011, and the Hondius in 2019.

“I take immense pride in Oceanwide’s rich history and evolution,” said CEO Michel van Gessel, “and I eagerly anticipate the future with utmost confidence. Our commitment to remain innovative, to continue evolving and improving, is an integral part of our identity.”

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.