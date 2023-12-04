Oceania Announces First ‘Culinary Masters’ Cruise’

Oceania Cruises will host its first annual “Culinary Masters’ Cruise” onboard the Marina in October 2024.

Designed for food lovers, this special sailing will be hosted by Oceania Cruises’ two Master Chefs of France, Senior Culinary Director Alexis Quaretti and Vice President of Culinary Chef Eric, allowing guests to learn and be immersed in the culinary arts.

The voyage departs from Valletta, Malta, to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, on October 16, 2024, with ports of call in Kotor, Montenegro; Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia; Bari, Italy; Corfu and Katakolon in Greece; and Naples, Italy.

“Oceania Cruises is a cruise line built by foodies, run by foodies, for foodies,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “Since our launch 20 years ago, we have put food at the heart of everything we do, so hosting our first-ever Culinary Masters’ Cruise is a natural evolution for us. This special sailing gives us a chance to show our immense pride in being the only cruise line to have two of its chefs inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France and the opportunity to share their wisdom, creative talent and fantastic culinary connections with our guests.”

Guests onboard the first Culinary Masters’ Cruise will hear expert insights in onstage panel discussions and attend live cooking demonstrations from Chef Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale and their special guests.

All guests will be invited to attend a gala seafood brunch and enjoy themed Chef’s Market Dinners in The Terrace Café, made with ingredients from local markets and inspired by the destinations visited.

In addition, guests can look forward to culinary tours in local ports and hands-on cooking classes, led by Oceania Cruises’ culinary team; expert-led wine tastings onboard; or a private dinner event.

“Oceania Cruises is already a proven leader in the culinary field, and we are excited to expand our already astounding offering with this exclusive cruise, which focuses on some of the finest destinations and cuisines in the world, to make this the ultimate cruise for food lovers,” said Chef Alex.