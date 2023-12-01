Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva Completes Christening Voyage

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva was officially christened in a ceremony in Miami on Nov. 28, 2023, with the ship completing its christening voyage and having now returned to Miami.

The Viva is now set to sail from Miami for a handful of voyages before relocating to its winter homeport in San Juan.

More than 1,500 guests joined the christening ceremony held at PortMiami. Luis Fonsi, musician and Norwegian Viva’s godfather, officially named the ship with the traditional champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull.

“To christen Norwegian Viva in Miami is incredibly special to many of us at NCL, not only because Miami is our hometown, but also because we can share this moment with our local family and friends,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Launching a ship is no solo endeavor. I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the entire NCL team, our partners and especially our amazing crew who have contributed to bringing Norwegian Viva to life and who care for and deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests.”

“As a Company, it has been a milestone year with the debut of next-generation ships across all three of our best-in-class cruise brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “The addition of Norwegian Viva further elevates our world-class fleet, providing our valued guests with another incredible way to vacation, discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories. Since she launched in August, Norwegian Viva’s initial guest satisfaction scores have outshined any newbuild in the history of the NCL fleet, a testament to not only how stunning this ship is, but also the exceptional level of service and attention provided by our amazing crew on board.”

The celebration featured an entertainment lineup headlined by Fonsi, who performed his hits including “Despacito” and many others. Other performers included “Saturday Night Live” cast member Marcello Hernandez; the Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; and Pedro Capó.

“It was so exciting to celebrate the magnificent Norwegian Viva in true Latin style in Miami and alongside fellow amazing Latin entertainers,” said Fonsi. “We gave her a proper despedida before she makes her debut in my hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.”

The christening festivities also included the unveiling and dedication of the Knut Kloster Hall, a new installation at the NCL Terminal that pays tribute to the Company’s founder, Knut Kloster.