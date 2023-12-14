Twitter Facebook Linkedin
New Build Marine Experts Providing Oversight For Newbuildings

Newbuild Propeller

New Build Marine Experts (NBME) is playing a key role in various cruise ship newbuilding projects, overseeing comprehensive newbuilding surveying and project management services for cruise lines.

Among the most asked for services are quality assurance, making sure ships ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations. There is also demand for on-site inspections, helping cruise brands manage inspections at shipyards to monitor quality, timelines and  construction progress.

“We have successfully collaborated on recent mid-sized cruise ship projects, overseeing inspections, and ensuring timely and high-quality deliveries,” said a company spokesperson.

The company can oversee the entire construction process, from design evaluation to on-site inspections, ensuring that vessels meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and functionality, according to the spokesperson.

The company has a global presence and a team of various marine experts, helping make sure that a vessel newbuilding project aligns with client expectations.

“Our commitment to delivering top-tier services has positioned us as a trusted partner for cruise lines worldwide. We look forward to continuing our contributions to the success of future projects together with owners and shipyards,” said the spokesperson.

 

 

