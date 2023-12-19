Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Neil Palomba Consulting Partners with AA+G Hospitality Management

Palomba Partners with AAG

Neil Palomba Consulting has partnered with AA+G Hospitality Management. Neil Palomba will serve as the strategic business advisor for North America, according to a press release. 

“Partnering with Neil Palomba Consulting is a game-changer,” said Gianluca Giglio, CEO of AA+G Hospitality Management. “His wealth of experience and visionary leadership align seamlessly with AA+G’s commitment to excellence. With Neil as the Strategic Business Advisor for North America, we are poised to provide unparalleled support for businesses seeking to penetrate the European and Italian independent hotel market.”

 “I am exhilarated by the prospect of our collaboration with AA+G Hospitality Management, an undisputed authority in the field,” Palomba said. “Our joint mission is to transcend industry norms. We are setting our sights on providing unparalleled support specifically crafted for Private Equities, Family Offices, and individual investors with dreams of crafting a luxury haven in the heart of Italy. Together, we aspire to redefine not just industry standards but to be the catalyst for the aspirations of those visionaries looking to develop their dream luxury hotels in the alluring landscapes of Italy and beyond.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.