MSC Seascape Completes First Year in Service

The MSC Seascape has just completed its first year in service for MSC Cruises. After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard, the 4,560-guest ship welcomed its first guests on November 19, 2022.

For its first sailing, the Seascape offered a one-way cruise to New York City.

Departing from Civitavecchia, in Italy, the 17-night transatlantic crossing included visits to several ports in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, including Barcelona, Cádiz and Valencia, in Spain; Funchal, in Portugal; and King’s Wharf, in Bermuda.

After a New York City christening, the vessel then sailed to PortMiami to kick off its inaugural season in the Caribbean. The program featured a series of seven-night cruises to both Western and Eastern Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas.

Still being offered today, the year-round itineraries include visits to ports such as Cozumel, in Mexico; George Town, in the Caymans; San Juan, in Puerto Rico; and Nassau, in the Bahamas.

Most of the cruises also feature a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island destination.

Closing out the four-ship Seaside Class, the MSC Seascape followed the 2021-built MSC Seashore, the 2018-built MSC Seaview and the 2017-built MSC Seaside.

According to MSC Cruises, the vessel’s design is particularly well-suited for cruising in the Caribbean, with nearly 13,000 square meters of outdoor spaces.

In addition to bringing back some of the most popular features of its sister ships, including five specialty restaurants and 20 bars and lounges, the MSC Seascape also introduced new features, such as the Robotron.

Described by MSC as an amusement ride that combines the experience of a rollercoaster at sea with personalized DJ music, the attraction is only available onboard the 169,380-ton ship.