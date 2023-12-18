Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

MSC Cruises To Sponsor Two 2024 Formula 1 Races

F1 Race with MSC Branding

MSC Cruises announced that it will be the title sponsor of two races in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix series; the Japanese Grand Prix and the Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna held at Imola, according to a press release.

In 2024, the cruise line’s brand will be included in the title names of both Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as the race circuit branding as part of MSC Cruises’ global sponsorship of Formula 1 through 2026.

The fourth race of the season, the “MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix” will take place between April 5-7, 2024 at the Suzuka track in Japan.

 The “Formula 1 MSC Cruises Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna 2024” will take place between May 17 and 19, 2024 at the Imola circuit in Imola.

 MSC Cruises became a global partner of Formula 1 in 2022 when the cruise line entered into a collaboration to the end of the 2026 World Championship.

Photo: Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna (Imola) (Colombo Images)

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.