MSC Cruises To Sponsor Two 2024 Formula 1 Races

MSC Cruises announced that it will be the title sponsor of two races in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix series; the Japanese Grand Prix and the Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna held at Imola, according to a press release.

In 2024, the cruise line’s brand will be included in the title names of both Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as the race circuit branding as part of MSC Cruises’ global sponsorship of Formula 1 through 2026.

The fourth race of the season, the “MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix” will take place between April 5-7, 2024 at the Suzuka track in Japan.

The “Formula 1 MSC Cruises Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna 2024” will take place between May 17 and 19, 2024 at the Imola circuit in Imola.

MSC Cruises became a global partner of Formula 1 in 2022 when the cruise line entered into a collaboration to the end of the 2026 World Championship.

Photo: Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna (Imola) (Colombo Images)