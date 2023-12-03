MHA Symposium at Sea Starts from New Norwegian Viva

The Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) 2023 Symposium at Sea has kicked off from the just-christened Norwegian Viva, which sailed from Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pearl of Miami terminal on Saturday, Dec. 2 on a four-day Bahamas cruise.

Sailing from PortMiami’s Terminal B, MHA members were quick to move from curb to ship, with a priority access security line and dedicated check in area. The four-day cruise features one day at sea and port calls in Nassau and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

The 3,215-guest ship will serve as the host of the MHA’s event, which features sessions with cruise line decision-makers in the hotel operations, food and beverage and supply chain arena from a variety of big-ship, luxury, expedition and niche lines, plus vessel management companies.

In addition to the panel sessions, the ship is offering MHA members a look behind-the-scenes at the operation for over 3,000 guests and 1,000 crew members.

MHA attendees can also look forward to a full schedule of speed networking with cruise lines in attendance, with key personnel on hand from all four major cruise corporations: Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC.

There are more companies too, including but not limited to adventure brands such as Lindblad Expeditions and vessel management company Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management, which is overseeing multiple vessels in the polar market.

Having entered service this summer after delivery from Fincantieri, the Viva is a sister to the Norwegian Prima. Four more similar but upsized Prima ships are set to follow, with the Norwegian Aqua poised to start service in 2025.

Sailing from Miami, the Viva will reposition in December to San Juan, where she will sail week-long Eastern Caribbean itineraries through March. An April trans-Atlantic crossing positions the ship in the Mediterranean for summer 2024.