Lionel Messi Named Official Icon of Icon the Seas

Messi Aboard

Royal Caribbean announced that the most decorated football player Lionel Messi is the official Icon of its new ship, the Icon of the Seas, according to a press release.

Set to launch in January 2024, Messi will welcome the Icon in Miami and participate in the naming celebration for the world’s largest cruise ship.

Messi’s new role comes after the recent announcement of a new partnership between Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF, in which the cruise line is the Club’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner. Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF also revealed that they will celebrate the arrival of Icon with the next phase of the partnership with details be revealed at a later date.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable vacations, and it’s set to live up to its name in more ways than one when it changes the vacation industry in January 2024,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “It’s that ability to make such a widespread impact and change the status quo that the Icon of Icon must personify, and Lionel Messi has proven to be the perfect example of that for years in the world of sports and most recently in introducing a new era of excitement and passion for fútbol in Miami and the U.S.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to join the Royal Caribbean family to celebrate the arrival of the game-changing Icon of the Seas,” said Messi. “Icon is beyond anything else that’s out there for family vacations, with incredible never-before-seen features, all designed for making memories together.”

The Icon of the Seas is set to offer year-round Eastern or Western Caribbean vacations sailing from Miami with ports of call including Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas as well as Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

