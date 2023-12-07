Icon of the Seas’ New Ropes Course-Style Attraction to Cost $89.99

According to passenger reports on social media, Royal Caribbean International is charging $89.99 per guest for the experience of the Crown’s Edge on the Icon of the Seas.

The price was revealed by the company’s website, which is now accepting bookings for the new ropes course-style attraction.

Revealed in November, Crown’s Edge will debut onboard the Icon of the Seas.

Hanging over the ocean on one of Icon’s highest decks, the new feature is described by Royal Caribbean as “a fear-inducing challenge that’s part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride.”

Mounted on the ship’s Crown & Anchor logo, the Crown’s Edge features a suspended walkway that changes shapes and formats during its course.

The thill ride culminates with the pathway unexpectedly dropping and leaving passengers hanging 154 feet above the ocean.

The entire ride experience is reportedly 90 seconds long, in addition to preparation time, which is expected to take roughly 15 minutes.

The Crown’s Edge will be part of Icon of the Seas’ Thrill Island – one of the Icon’s five brand-new neighborhoods.

Located on the ship’s top deck, the space will feature several new attractions, including Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea.

The park will include six waterslides, such as Pressure Drop, which was designed with a 66-degree incline, making it the industry’s first open free-fall slide.

Category 6 also includes the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea, as well as Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft.

Currently undergoing the last preparations for its debut, the Icon of the Seas was recently delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard.

The 5,610-guest ship will enter service in late January, kicking off a series of Caribbean cruises departing from Miami.