HX Offers Free Flights This Wave Season

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions will provide travelers with free international flights this wave season, according to a press release.

Running from December 20, 2023 to March 31, 2024, the offer applies to HX international arrival and departure packages on flights from London Gatwick and London Heathrow.

The promotion is valid for all scheduled voyages to Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland, Iceland, the Northwest Passage, Svalbard and selected Galápagos voyages between March 29, 2024, and March 30, 2025.

During Wave Season, members of HX’s 1893 Ambassador loyalty program can enjoy early access from December 20 and discounts of up to 10 percent.

Among the itineraries featured in the promotion are the 10-day Highlights of Antarctica, the Galápagos Islands Expedition Cruise and the 16-day Disko Bay: The heart of Greenland.