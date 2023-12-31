Hurtigruten Offer: Up To $4,000 In Savings

Hurtigruten is offering discounts of up to $4,000 off per person during the wave season, taking place during the first quarter of 2024, according to a press release.

In addition, travel advisors who sell three cruises from January 1 through March 31, 2024, sail for free.

The offer is valid on the Original Coastal Express, the new Svalbard Express and North Cape Express itineraries, which launched this year.

The new Svalbard Express and North Cape Express provide more time in ports with the refurbished Trollfjord. The Svalbard Express is the only sailing linking the Norwegian mainland with the Svalbard archipelago while the North Cape Express sails during the Northern Lights season.

Guest booking the Svalbard Express can save up to $4,000 on sailings from May through September 2024, while guests traveling on the North Cape Express between December 2024 and April 2025 can save up to $3,000. On the Original Coastal Express, savings of up to $2,000 are available on voyages between April and December 2024. All sailings must be booked by March 31, 2024.

“With our 130-year legacy of sailing the Norwegian coast, no one knows Norway better than Hurtigruten, and no one does Norway better than us. We offer a distinctively different cruise experience where you travel like a local on small ships, explore gorgeous fjords, visit small, otherwise hard-to-reach towns along the coast, and enjoy lectures onboard to learn more about Norwegian traditions, history, and people,” said Carly Biggart, VP of sales and marketing for Hurtigruten Americas.

“On top of that, you will indulge in delicious food, of which 80% is locally produced, including the world’s best cheese, or can order sparkling wine that has been submerged in the Arctic Ocean for six months, served exclusively onboard our ships,” added Biggart.