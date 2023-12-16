Holland America Opens Bookings for Four 2025-26 Legendary Voyages

Holland America Line opened bookings for four “Legendary Voyages” sailing in 2025 and early 2026, including a new 28-day itinerary to Alaska and Hawaii.

The new Glaciers and Volcanos: Alaska to Hawaii Legendary Voyage takes guests to the 49th and 50th states while “Tales of the South Pacific” and “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” explore the islands of the South Pacific. Holland America Line’s “Amazon Explorer” itinerary will also return to sail down the largest river in the world by volume.

“Our Legendary Voyages have proven to be popular with our guests since launching this year, and we’ve worked to craft more of these longer itineraries as we plan 2026 and beyond to meet the demand,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’re excited about the new ‘Glaciers and Volcanos: Alaska to Hawaii’ cruise that visits Alaska and Hawaii, two regions that are sought after but rarely offered together. And the chance to board a ship in New York City and explore the Amazon is a rare and legendary opportunity.”

The four Legendary Voyages sail aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam, Westerdam and the Zaandam with embarkation available in a variety of North American homeports, including New York, Seattle and San Diego.

The four Legendary Voyages are: