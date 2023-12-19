Holland America Launches ‘Time of Your Life’ Wave Offer

Holland America Line launched its “Time of Your Life” wave promotion, featuring savings and bonus deals on sailings, according to a statement from the company.

Between Dec. 14, 2023, and Feb. 29, 2024, guests who book select summer 2024 through spring 2025 itineraries with the Have It All premium cruise package receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits. As a bonus, guests who book by Jan. 31, 2024, also get up to $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length.

“Not only is it the holiday season, but for cruising it’s Wave Season, making it the time of year when we put together our best offer with the most requested benefits and amenities,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “We have some exciting new itineraries for 2024 and 2025, and guest favorites around the world continue to be prominently featured, like Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. Our ‘Time of Your Life’ offer showcases these regions, making now the time to book.”

“Time of Your Life” benefits include:

Free Stateroom and Balcony Upgrades;

Free Fares for Kids;

Reduced Deposits and Cruise Fare Discounts;

Onboard Credit

$500 Europe Air Credit Offer Combinable with “Time of Your Life”

“Time of Your Life” fares start at $799 per person, based on double occupancy, for seven-day Alaska cruises. For Europe sailings, prices start at $999 per person, based on double occupancy.