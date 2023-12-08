Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Raise Money for St Oswald’s Hospice

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines raised £10,000 for St. Oswald’s Hospice, through the Shaun on the Tyne art trail in Newcastle, according to a press release.

The event was run by the Wild in Art organization, which has been raising money for charitable causes since 2008.

Shaun on the Tyne ran from July 19 to September 27 with the sculptures auctioned off on October 10 at Newcastle Civic Centre, raising over £195,000 for the hospice.

Summer Stamps, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Shaun on the Tyne sculpture designed by artist Chloe Kacperski, sold for £4,100. The sculpture was located on Newcastle’s Quayside at Swirle Pavilion, where it spent ten weeks and welcomed thousands of visitors.

Pete Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are extremely proud of our long and happy relationship with the city of Newcastle. Our cruise ships are a regular sight upon the Tyne, and they, along with our guests and crew, always receive a warm and happy welcome.

“We know that St Oswald’s Hospice is an extremely valued and vital service within the local community, and our sponsorship of Newcastle’s Shaun on the Tyne art trail is our way of saying thank you, and giving back to the city that has supported us over the years.”

Jane Hogan, head of fundraising at St Oswald’s Hospice said: “We were delighted when Fred Olsen Cruise Lines signed up to sponsor a Shaun the Sheep sculpture on our trail, in support of St Oswald’s Hospice and it’s been a pleasure to work with them and their team throughout the project.

“To hear that their guests holidaying on board Balmoral and Bolette have collectively raised £10,000 for the hospice is just the icing on the cake. This significant sum of money will support vital running costs at St Oswald’s Hospice, where all of our services are free to the adults and children who need them.

“Trails like Shaun on the Tyne are an important source of income and the kindness of companies like Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has ensured the trail has been a resounding success. We can’t thank them enough and look forward to working together in the future.”