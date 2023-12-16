Fred. Olsen Announces 2024 Northern Lights Cruises

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will offer 10 cruises sailing to Northern Norway in 2024, according to a press release.

The Northern Lights cruises, onboard the Borealis and the Balmoral, will be setting sail from Southampton, Newcastle and Portsmouth.

“We know that our guests love to immerse themselves in natural experiences and the Aurora Borealis – one of Mother Nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena – is a must-see spectacle creating memories that will last forever,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer services at Fred. Olsen.

Next year marks the solar maximum with an increased likelihood of seeing vivid aurora displays in the skies, the cruise line said in the statement.

“We have 10 specially timed Northern Lights cruises that offer the best chances to see the dancing ribbons of green, blue and pink illuminating the skies above Arctic Norway,” Ward said.

“Not only this, but our hand-crafted itineraries will also take guests on scenic cruising past ice-capped northern fjords and offer an excursion program with authentic Arctic experiences for all.”

In addition to seeing the Northern Lights, guests will also be able to experience husky sledding, see Orca and Humpback whales and participate in the culture of Sami people.

Travelers who book before January 31 will receive a free drinks package or an onboard spend on sailings throughout 2024.