FarSounder Partners with the International SeaKeepers Society

The International SeaKeepers Society and FarSounder will collaborate to advance ocean conservation, research, education, and sustainability through the DISCOVERY Yacht Program.

The partnership aims to leverage FarSounder’s technology to generate survey data that will support a Citizen Science program for SeaKeepers, according to a press release.

As part of the collaboration, the two organizations will create a data display platform to showcase collaborative crowdsourced bathymetry and other oceanographic data collected by citizen scientists.

The platform is based on tools developed by the FarSounder team as part of its latest capabilities to anonymously share FarSounder Local History Map™ data across the fleet and contribute to Seabed 2030. It aims to serve as a cornerstone for ongoing global research for ocean preservation.

“We look forward to building on our relationship with FarSounder through our DISCOVERY Yacht Program,” said Jay Wade, chairman and president of SeaKeepers. “Supporting marine science research and the collection of vital scientific data is at the heart of what we do, and we eagerly anticipate advancing marine science and conservation together.”

“It is clear that our community contribution vision aligns directly with SeaKeepers’ goals,” said Matthew Zimmerman, CEO of FarSounder. “I’m happy that FarSounder is able to donate the use of our technologies to help further the SeaKeepers mission. The only way we will ever fully understand our oceans is if we all participate in the discovery.”

FarSounder’s software tooling and infrastructure will be used to build a dashboard of the crowdsourced bathymetry data that SeaKeepers’ program participants generate.