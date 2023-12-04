Explora Journeys Announces Deployment Through April 2026

Explora Journeys today unveiled sailings for the Explora I and the Explora II through April 2026. According to a press release, the deployment includes a range of seven-, 14- and 21-night voyages across the world.

The luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group also confirmed that the Explora II will make her maiden voyage in August 2024, offering an itinerary in the Western Mediterranean.

The cruise sails from Barcelona to Civitavecchia and includes visits to the Spanish island of Ibiza; Port-Vendres, France; Portofino, Italy; Monte-Carlo, Monaco and Port Santo Stefano in Italy.

Explora also revised the 2024-25 winter season of the Explora I, which now includes itineraries in the Caribbean to support the North American market.

“We have received incredibly high levels of satisfaction from the guests that have sailed with us so far. As the brand continues to grow and expand it is important that we listen to feedback and respond,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman Cruise Division, MSC Group.

“As such, we have decided to refine our journey planning. We now have regular, shorter seven-night journeys that are convenient for those who have limited time and we have ensured that we feature easily accessible homeports such as Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Miami or Bridgetown. We know that time is precious and true luxury is about making memories and meaningful connections – this is the Ocean State of Mind.”

Explora I

The Explora I’s journeys from October 2024 to April 2025 have been revised so that the ship will sail in the Caribbean Sea to support the growth of the brand in North America.

After sailing in Europe during the upcoming summer, the vessel will start its 2024-2025 winter season with a “Grand Journey” from Barcelona to the Caribbean featuring Bridgetown, Pointe-a-Pitre, St John’s and San Juan.

The Explora I will also sail in the Mediterranean between April and November 2025 before repositioning to the Red Sea and the Arabian Peninsula for the 2025-2026 winter.

Explora II

After entering service in August, the Explora II will continue to sail across the Western Mediterranean until November 2024. The newbuild will then cross the Atlantic to offer Caribbean journeys during the 2024-2025 winter months.

The ship will be deployed in the Mediterranean again for summer 2025, with convenient embarkation in Barcelona or Civitavecchia.

During the 2025-2026 winter, the Explora II is scheduled to operate itineraries in the Eastern Caribbean with a range of calls including Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe; Roseau, Dominica; Little Bay, Montserrat and Marigot, St. Martin.