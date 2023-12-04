Douro River Cruise Capacity Up For 2024

River cruise capacity on the Douro River will be up just over 14 percent for 2024, according to 2024 European River Cruise Report by Cruise Industry News.

The top operators on the river are CroisiEurope and Viking, accounting for just under 35 percent of market share on the river, with another 19 companies also offering departures.

Compared to 2023, both brands are upping capacity, as are another eight companies: AmaWaterways, Rivages du Monde, Saga Cruises, Uniworld River Cruises, Scenic Cruises, APT Cruises, Phoenix Reisen and Thurgau Travel.

Capacity increases are coming via more ships and more short cruises, plus an extended season with Viking offering departures on all four of its Douro ships in November and December.

AmaWaterways is doing the same, with an extended season on the AmaVida which is set to sail in November and into early December 2024.

Capacity adjustments are coming at Riviera River Cruises, which is offering less departures per its published deployment. Nicko Cruises is also cutting back, only offering one ship under its own brand on the Douro in 2024, compared to three in 2024; the other two will be chartered out.