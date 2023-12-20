Cunard Triples Onboard Spending Money

Guests sailing with Cunard can now claim up to triple onboard spending money on selected sailings, according to a press release.

The new promotion runs from December 19 through March 4, 2024, and applies to a range of itineraries including Cunard’s Transatlantic Crossings, Norwegian Fjords sailings, Alaskan adventures and fly cruises to the Western Mediterranean.

Guests can use the onboard spending money towards a range of experiences, from wellness treatments to shore experiences, which include a variety of activities such as exploring the Juneau Icefield in Alaska to discovering the ancient ruins of Pompeii or dolphin-watching off the coast of Gibraltar.