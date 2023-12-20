Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cunard Triples Onboard Spending Money

Queen Mary 2

Guests sailing with Cunard can now claim up to triple onboard spending money on selected sailings, according to a press release.

The new promotion runs from December 19 through March 4, 2024, and applies to a range of itineraries including Cunard’s Transatlantic Crossings, Norwegian Fjords sailings, Alaskan adventures and fly cruises to the Western Mediterranean.

Guests can use the onboard spending money towards a range of experiences, from wellness treatments to shore experiences, which include a variety of activities such as exploring the Juneau Icefield in Alaska to discovering the ancient ruins of Pompeii or dolphin-watching off the coast of Gibraltar.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.