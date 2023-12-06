Cunard Celebrates Queen Anne with British Isles Festival Voyage

Cunard announced a special British Isles Festival sailing onboard the Queen Anne, coinciding with her maiden voyage around the British Isles.

Departing from Southampton on May 24, 2024, the ship will take guests to explore cities such as Liverpool and Belfast as well as Highland Cliffs and the Scottish coast.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Christmas has come early for travelers looking to celebrate the arrival of Queen Anne as we announce her British Isles Festival voyage, which will be a real celebration of our newest ship and showcase the very best of Great Britain and Ireland. Queen Anne’s maiden voyage around these shores will be a truly historic sailing and I know many of our loyal Cunarders will be eagerly awaiting what will be an iconic journey.”

Guests onboard Queen Anne’s special sailing can meet performers during an exclusive program of British and Irish entertainment, or enjoy ‘In conversation with’ Insights talks with expert guest speakers.

During its inaugural season, the Queen Anne will sail from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting over 60 destinations in 16 countries. The ship is scheduled to embark on its seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon on May 3.