Cunard Celebrates Five Years of Shine Rewards Club

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of its Shine Rewards Club, Cunard is giving agents a bonus shuffle worth up to 100 Shine points on the platform, according to a press release.

To access their bonus shuffle, agents are required to log in to the Shine Rewards Club website. The offer runs from December 5-22, 2023.

Over the years, Cunard has given away more than 4.5 million Shine points. Approximately 2.8 million have been awarded for bookings made, over 1 million earned through training (including online quizzes and webinars) and nearly 300,000 given out by the Cunard sales team at events including fam trips, ship visits and conferences. Over 2 million of these points have been redeemed against retail vouchers.

In 2023, over 1.7 million Shine points have been awarded, representing a 98 percent increase compared to points earned in 2022, with plans to issue even more in 2024.