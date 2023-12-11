Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cunard Celebrates Five Years of Shine Rewards Club

Queen Elizabeth

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of its Shine Rewards Club, Cunard is giving agents a bonus shuffle worth up to 100 Shine points on the platform, according to a press release.

To access their bonus shuffle, agents are required to log in to the Shine Rewards Club website. The offer runs from December 5-22, 2023. 

Over the years, Cunard has given away more than 4.5 million Shine points. Approximately 2.8 million have been awarded for bookings made, over 1 million earned through training (including online quizzes and webinars) and nearly 300,000 given out by the Cunard sales team at events including fam trips, ship visits and conferences. Over 2 million of these points have been redeemed against retail vouchers. 

In 2023, over 1.7 million Shine points have been awarded, representing a 98 percent increase compared to points earned in 2022, with plans to issue even more in 2024.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.