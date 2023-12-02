Cunard and Circle of Style Launch Capsule Cruise Collection

Cunard is partnering with second-hand fashion icon Bay Garnett and Circle of Style to create the “Cunard Capsule Cruise Collection.” inspired by the legacy of cruise fashion that has evolved since the 1900s.

According to a statement, to celebrate the launch of the new collection, Cunard and Circle of Style are offering style enthusiasts a chance to curate their pre-loved cruise wardrobe before their next sailing.

The first 100 people who visit Cunard’s website and follow the instructions will get exclusive access to the styling service and will be paired with an expert at Circle of Style, to help them assemble a wardrobe that they may purchase for use on their next cruise.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard said: “We’re incredibly excited to see this partnership come to life and offer customers the opportunity to celebrate 100 years of cruise couture with us. Fashion has always been and remains an important part of cruising heritage and therefore this collection embraces history in a relevant yet modern way in true Cunard style.”

The Cunard Capsule Cruise collection is inspired by Cunard’s archive images and the fashion trends of the time, from the 1900s through the 1990s, each piece within the collection celebrates the style of its decade.

Within the capsule wardrobes will be a selection of second-hand pieces from a variety of designers such as Chanel, Burberry, A.P.C and Alexander McQueen and more, all of which will be available to purchase.

“Fashion from the past gives a rich and vibrant tapestry for ideas and inspiration. I frequently draw inspiration from fashion moments of the past spanning several decades to reimagine contemporary looks. Delving into Cunard’s photographic archive to find inspiration for the new Capsule Cruise Collection was a wonderful and super interesting journey. The process of curating ten stylish and contemporary ensembles, with each one being inspired by the quintessential fashion moment of its respective decade, has been a lovely, perfect and fascinating project,” said Garnett.