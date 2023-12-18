Costa Announces 2023-24 Christmas and New Year Cruises

Costa Cruises has highlighted its Christmas and New Year 2023-24 sailings, offering a total of 19 cruises onboard 10 ships that will visit 60 destinations.

Costa’s festive sailings will include over 100 calls in the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Caribbean, Arab Emirates, South America and Asia.

Guests looking to explore the Mediterranean can choose among 13 Costa Cruises. The Costa Smeralda will offer one-week sailings in Italy, France and Spain, visiting Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome.

The Costa Deliziosa will be operating one-week cruises to Greece and Turkey, with departures from Trieste and Bari. Guests can choose between two different itineraries that explore destinations such as Istanbul, Athens, Corfu, Crete and Dubrovnik. These cruises can be combined into a single two-week holiday, with a three-day stop in Istanbul for New Year’s Eve.

For longer holidays, the Costa Voyages itineraries range from 10 to 15 days. For Christmas and New Year, travelers can discover the Canary Islands onboard the Costa Firenze, with a two-week cruise departing from Savona, visiting Valencia, Funchal, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Lanzarote, Cadiz, Barcelona and Marseille.

The Costa Toscana will take guests to explore the Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar. The seven-day itinerary includes long calls in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Muscat with embarkations are from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Costa guests can also spend Christmas and New Year sailing the warm waters of the Caribbean. The Costa Fortuna and Costa Pacifica will sail four different one-week itineraries, which can be combined into a single two-week holiday. Guests can choose between the islands of the Lesser Antilles, such as Guadeloupe, Antigua, Martinique, Grenada and Barbados, or the Greater Antilles, with Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

In addition, Costa offers a range of sailings in South America and Asia. In South America, the Costa Diadema, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa will visit destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, while in Asia the Costa Serena will operate voyages exploring India.

Those who wish to start the new year sailing around the world can embark on Costa’s 2024 edition of the Around World Cruise departing from Trieste on January 6, 2024.