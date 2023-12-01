Cordelia Cruises Opens New Office in India’s NCR Region

Cordelia Cruises announced the opening of a new office in Noida, North India, as part of efforts to expand its presence and boost the cruise industry in the country.

According to a press release, the opening of the new office is a strategic move to tap into the growing market in the region. The premises will also serve as a hub for engaging with cruise enthusiasts in North India, offering a point of contact for those interested in exploring cruise options.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Noida, a significant step in our ongoing journey to make cruising more accessible to enthusiasts in North India. As we expand our presence, we remain committed to our core values of providing unparalleled hospitality and top-notch amenities. This strategic move reflects our belief in the immense potential of the Indian cruise industry, and we look forward to contributing to its growth while celebrating the diverse cultural tapestry of our nation,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism, Cordelia Cruises.