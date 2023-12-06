Copenhagen Gears Up for Record Winter Cruise Calls

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) is expecting a record number of cruise calls and guests in Visby and Copenhagen during the winter 2023/24 season.

CMP expects approximately 50,000 passengers and 18 cruise calls to Copenhagen and Visby from November 2023 through January 2024.

Among the ships CMP will welcome this winter are AIDA Cruises’ AidaNova which will visit Copenhagen a total of seven times, and Hapag Lloyd’s Hanseatic Nature’s, set to make five calls to Copenhagen and Visby.

“CMP is working with all destination stakeholders, cruise lines, CruiseCopenhagen, Cruise Baltic, and other ports in the region to create products and offers that reflect the different times of the year. Our goal is to continue to expand the season into the autumn, winter, and spring months to complement the already successful summer season and create an “all year around” season. This is a work in progress, but we see great interest from cruise lines which gives us the motivation to continue our work,” said Luis De Carvalho, commercial cruise director, Copenhagen Malmö Port.

For 2023, CMP anticipates a record number of approximately 389 cruise calls and 940.000 passengers in Malmö, Visby and Copenhagen.