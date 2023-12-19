Catlante Catamarans Announces New Eco-Designed Vessels

Catlante Catamarans has signed a contract for the construction of two eco-designed catamarans, the Catlante 560, at the Normandy Yacht Service shipyard in Caen.

Deliveries are scheduled for October 15, 2024 and March 15, 2025, according to a press release.

The aluminum-made Catlante 560 catamarans will increase the company’s fleet capacity to 18 vessels. They are already available for reservation and will sail in the Mediterranean during the summer and the Caribbean in winter.

The Catlante 560 offers four passenger cabins (including two triples) with private bathrooms. The two crew cabins accommodate the captain and a chef.

They are available both by the cabin and for private charter.

“This collaboration with Normandy Yacht Service marks a new era for Catlante Catamarans, combining our expertise in luxury cruises with the exceptional know-how of the shipyard in aluminum work,” said Hervé Bellaïche, president of Catlante Catamarans. “The Catlante 560 represents the pinnacle of innovation and comfort at sea.”

“Normandy Yacht Service is delighted to contribute to the realization of this new series, starting with two catamarans, merging elegance, performance, and ecological respect,” said Patrick Lenormand, founder of Normandy Yacht Service. “This partnership reinforces the commitment to excellence, safety, and comfort for travelers at sea.”

The Naval Architect behind this new series is Thomas Serré, formerly in charge of the Design Office at Sunreef.

“With this new model, Catlante opens a new path to boats combining elegance, comfort, and low environmental impact,” he said. “We are very proud of the design of this boat and the collaboration with Catlante Catamaran and Normandy Yacht Service for the launch of this new series, which aims to be among the most accomplished cruising catamarans on the market today