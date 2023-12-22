Carnival Jubilee to Host Lone Star Tailgate Party

Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee is set to host the Lone Star Tailgate party, a big celebration onboard, as it welcomes its first guests on Dec. 23, according to a press release.

The three-hour tailgate is divided into four quarters with games and giveaways that promise fun for guests of all ages.

“The Lone Star Tailgate isn’t just a party – it’s a celebration of family, fun and fierce competition,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “We have created Carnival University, a fictitious university in the heart of Texas. It’s the big game night and we are throwing a tailgate party for the whole family. The activities, from races and challenges to a party band celebrating Texas-born musical artists, put a fresh take on our crowd-pleasing fun.”

The Carnival Jubilee’s entertainment pays homage to Texas in several other ways. Guests onboard the new ship, which is adorned with a Texas star on its hull, will hear music from Texas artists across several areas of the ship such a Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse, which will feature the Backyard Band.

Carnival also announced that it will be adding a new live show to its Playlist Productions aboard the Carnival Jubilee: “Dear Future Husband,” an interactive pop musical. During the show, guests will follow a bride and groom on a wedding adventure onboard the ship.

Performances will include hits such as “Marry You” by Bruno Mars, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 and “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” by Shania Twain. After the show, guests can attend a reception of sorts where they’ll dance and interact with the cast. The party includes a first dance, a groom and groomsman surprise, the garter toss and a toast to the happy couple.

The Carnival Jubilee’s entertainment offerings also feature live game shows like “Family Feud Live” and “Deal or No Deal,” along with stand-up comedy at the Punchliner Comedy Club.