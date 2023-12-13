Carnival Jubilee Starts Crossing Ahead of Galveston Arrival

The new Carnival Jubilee is currently crossing the Atlantic ahead of its maiden arrival in Galveston. After being delivered to Carnival Cruise Line earlier this month, the new vessel is set to welcome its first paying guests on Dec. 23, 2023.

Currently undergoing the final preparations for the maiden voyage, the Jubilee is set to arrive at its homeport in Texas a few days earlier, on Dec. 20.

Before arriving in North America, however, the 5,400-guest vessel is set to make a technical stop in Nassau, the Bahamas, on Dec. 17.

After leaving Germany – where it was handed over to Carnival – on Dec. 4, the ship also made a visit to St. Cruz de Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, on Dec. 10.

According to John Heald, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, the technical stops are necessary for refueling, in addition to embarking supplies and other goods.

Third in a series of ships that started with the Mardi Gras in 2021, the Carnival Jubilee is set to offer week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston.

In addition to three full days at sea, the itineraries feature visits to three destinations, including Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico, and Mahogany Bay, in Honduras.

Besides the Mardi Gras, which offers week-long Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral, Carnival’s XL-Class also includes the Carnival Celebration.

Sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the vessel is also offering a series of six- to eight-night cruises to popular destinations in the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Following the Carnival Jubilee, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is set to welcome the Carnival Firenze in 2024.

Offering short cruises on the West Coast departing from Long Beach, the Vista-Class vessel will join the Carnival Venezia in offering the company’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style concept.