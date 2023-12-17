Carnival Hosts the Brisbane Bullets Host Basketball Clinic

To celebrate the start of their official partnership and inspire the next generation of basketball stars, Carnival Cruise Line and the Brisbane Bullets hosted a basketball clinic onboard the Carnival Luminosa, according to a press release.

Carnival and the Bullets invited a group of students from Ipswich East State School, Queensland to meet with their sporting heroes onboard the Luminosa. The kids learned basketball skills, such as how to avoid traveling with the ball, and experienced what it’s like traveling on a cruise ship.

After a basketball-themed lunch, the group of kids, aged 5-12 years old, had the opportunity to train one-on-one with the entire Bullets team including captain Nathan Sobey and Rocco Zikarsky. Then, they faced off against the team for a special ‘Beat the Bullets’ game on the Lido Deck, where the Bullets players were blindfolded.

The new Brisbane Bullets Zone was also unveiled at Carnival Luminosa’s onboard basketball court, which is dedicated to the partnership between Carnival Cruise Line and the Brisbane Bullets.

The event also featured a performance by the Bullets’ official dance-cheer team, the Silver Bullets, and an appearance from mascot Boom.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting our first event alongside the Brisbane Bullets on the beautiful Carnival Luminosa. It’s been wonderful to be able to bring these young students onboard today for a unique experience with the Bullets team and, of course, some of Carnival’s signature FUN,” said Carnival Cruise Line Vice President Kara Glamore.

“For us, this partnership is all about engaging with the local community and returning the love that Queensland has shown us since we first homeported Luminosa here in 2022. In addition to the Brisbane Bullets Zone, which will be a permanent part of our ship’s basketball court this Australian season, we’re looking forward to bringing more FUN to Queenslanders through this partnership in the years to come.”

Brisbane Bullets CEO Malcolm Watts said: “We’re excited to be here onboard Carnival Luminosa and celebrate our new partnership with Carnival Cruise Line. Engaging with the South-East Queensland community is so important to us as an elite sporting organization. What a unique and fantastic experience for our Brisbane Bullets team to have the opportunity to run a basketball clinic on board Luminosa with the kids from Ipswich East States School. We look forward to working with Carnival Cruise Line on innovative and fun initiatives for all our members and fans to enjoy.”