Carnival Cruise Line Partners with Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Carnival Cruise Line is now the Official Cruise Line of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, according to a press release.

The new sponsorship agreement begins in 2024 and extends through 2026.

In addition to being the Rodeo’s Official Cruise Line, Carnival will also sponsor the Rodeo’s Cowboy Cam during the nightly RODEOHOUSTON events. Additionally, the cruise line will have on-site activations where Rodeo guests can interact with the brand, learn more about Carnival and participate in experiences with a chance to win prizes including a Carnival cruise.

“This partnership comes at an exciting time for us, as we debut Carnival Jubilee in Texas this month, we’ve proudly adorned this ship with a Texas Star on its bow as a symbol of our commitment to cruising from Texas. We’ve enjoyed many great partnerships here over the past two decades and we’re delighted to now become an official part of the world-famous rodeo,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Just like the Rodeo, at Carnival, we pride ourselves on bringing people together and creating lifelong memories, making this partnership a perfect match,”

“Carnival Cruise Line will be the Rodeo’s first Official Cruise Line in the event’s history,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We are grateful to have such a great sponsor involved in this outstanding event and look forward to seeing Carnival on Rodeo grounds.”