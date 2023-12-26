Carnival Corporation Launches Maritime Asset Strategy Transformation

Carnival Corporation has rolled out its Maritime Asset Strategy Transformation system, which should lead to significant operational cost savings, according to Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s fourth quarter and year end earnings call.

“It is a centralized system developed to optimize the management of equipment and machinery across all brands and all of our ships,” he said.

“MAS will allow us to leverage spare parts more effectively across the entire fleet and optimize our maintenance schedules and practices, all of which will strengthen our efficiency and reduce unplanned maintenance overtime.

“Well, we won’t see the P&L benefits for MAS this year as we ramp up its implementations in 2024. We expect a multiyear benefit, well in excess of $100 million that really begin to ramp up in 2026.”