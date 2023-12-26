Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Corporation Launches Maritime Asset Strategy Transformation

Carnival Corporation has rolled out its Maritime Asset Strategy Transformation system, which should lead to significant operational cost savings, according to Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s fourth quarter and year end earnings call.

“Well, we won’t see the P&L benefits for MAS this year as we ramp up its implementations in 2024. We expect a multiyear benefit, well in excess of $100 million that really begin to ramp up in 2026.”

 

 

