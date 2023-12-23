Carnival Corp. Has Two-Thirds of Business Booked for 2024

“We now have nearly two-thirds of the business on the books for 2024 at considerably higher prices,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s fourth quarter and year-end earnings call.

“At this point, much of the first half (of 2024) is already behind us. With approximately 85 percent of the business on the books, we’ve essentially closed the double-digit occupancy gap to historical levels on higher capacity and at higher prices,” he said.

For the important summer season, Weinstein said all major products were better booked at higher prices.

“Our yield management strategy, the baseload bookings has clearly set us up for another record year. And again, we have seen no sign of our business slowing,” continued Weinstein.

“The booked position for our North American brands remains as far out as we have ever seen and well ahead of last year, and pricing that is considerably higher. Our European brands just delivered record fourth quarter booking volume at considerably higher prices and with a booking window now fully back to historical norms.”