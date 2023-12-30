Carnival Corp. CEO to Light New Year’s Ball in Times Square

Carnival Cruise Line will help ring in 2024 with fun for millions of people as Josh Weinstein, President & CEO and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation, will light the famous New Year’s Eve Ball in Times Square as guests sailing on Carnival’s 26 ships welcome in the new year with celebrations at sea, according to a press release.

In addition to serving as the official cruise line sponsor for Times Square New Year’s Eve for the third straight year, Carnival will also serve as a musical sponsor for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” on ABC – which will air live beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.

Weinstein was on hand on Dec. 30 to test the giant switch that will light the famous New Year’s Eve Ball and will join the official lighting on Sunday night. Meanwhile, as revelers celebrate, some of the iconic LED billboards in Times Square will display Carnival’s new “No One Does Fun Like Carnival” campaign to help set the tone for fun in 2024.

“We’re bringing the signature Carnival fun back to Times Square in celebration of our remarkable achievements this year,” said Weinstein. “Looking back on 2023, we delivered stellar vacations to millions of people and saw record bookings and unprecedented growth from several of our brands, including Carnival Cruise Line. We have raised the bar, so now it’s time to raise the Ball! We have plenty to be proud about and we’re confident that 2024 is set to be another record-breaking year across our company.”

Special celebrations will help ring in the new year on all 26 Carnival ships, including the company’s new Carnival Jubilee, which started sailing out of Galveston, Tex. last week. Carnival’s new flagship is an important part of a significant growth period, which has added five ships to the fleet since 2021.

“We start off 2024 with gratitude for our great guests, team members, travel advisors and business partners who have helped make our brand such a success and position us for a great year ahead,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Now, as we ring in 2024, we’re also set to share more plans for our new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, which opens in 2025 and will truly be a game-changing addition to Carnival cruises.”