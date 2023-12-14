Carnival Chooses Brenock Technology For Software

Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with Brenock Technology, according to a press release. As part of the agreement, Brenock will serve as Carnival’s crew planning and cost management software provider.

Carnival will leverage Brenock’s planning and cost management tool, Integrated Management System (IMS), and real-time expense reporting tool, Crew Acquisition Movement Expenses (CAMEX), to boost visibility and control of planning and expense management across its fleet.

As cloud-based solutions, IMS and CAMEX will provide flexible and automated reporting and planning capabilities to optimize scheduling, invoicing, staffing and resource allocation for each voyage, according to a statement.

“Our vision of leveraging technology and building a scalable model aligns with Brenock’s product,” said Richard Brearley, vice president of crew and travel operations at Carnival. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Brenock to modernize critical backend operations so we can continue to elevate the Carnival Team Member experience. With the fast-paced environment, having access to real-time solutions will help our crew operations streamline planning, reporting, and decision-making across Carnival.”

Carnival plans to go live with IMS and CAMEX in the first quarter of 2024.

IMS is a single-platform solution that offers cloud-based cruise and marine management. The software will provide Carnival with a uniform location to manage crew fees and expenses across different operational categories.

According to a statement, CAMEX simplifies expense reporting for crew members and can facilitate transactions and reimbursements in different currencies automatically handling conversions. The tool’s customizable dashboard delivers visibility into outflows, enabling multiple users to monitor expense status in real time, route transactions across departments and maintain compliance with company and employee expense policies.

“We are proud to partner with a renowned cruise line such as Carnival to optimize its planning and cost management processes,” said Manus Walsh, president and founder of Brenock.

“Our suite of tools will help Carnival remain flexible and incorporate new ways to scale its operations.”