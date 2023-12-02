Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Azamara Observes Increase In Guests Aged 60 to 89

Azamara Fleet

Data from Azamara shows the share of guests aged 60 to 89 is trending upwards, with a 6 percent increase compared to 2019.

In 2023, 75 percent of passengers between the ages of 65 to75 have booked high-level activity shore excursions with Azamara, according to a press release.

Senior guests are most drawn to European sailings, with Greece ranking among the top destinations, the company said.

Azamara offers Extended Destination Days providing 10 or more hours in port and the opportunity for travelers to explore lesser-traveled destinations, including Argostoli, Patmos, and Amorgos.

Like the Golden Bachelor, some Azamara guests are looking for love again, and a few have found it onboard. Alice Bearinger and Sidney Abrahams, both 88, met on the Azamara Onward in December 2022 and fell in love over meals and laughter. Almost a year later, they returned for another romantic Azamara cruise.

 

