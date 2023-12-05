Azamara Introduces Holiday Sailings for Solo Travelers

Azamara is inviting solo travelers to create new traditions this festive season with holiday cruises to Australia, South Africa, the Caribbean and Antarctica, according to a statement from the company.

With Azamara’s special solo rates, guests can get 25 to -50 percent off stateroom fares available on select cruises. Guests who invite a friend along through Azamara’s “Refer-a-Friend” program, receive a reward, including a $200 digital Visa gift card.

Guests onboard the holiday sailings will enjoy a variety of festivities including onboard décor, Christmas shows, a Tree Trimmers party, a signature White Night party on New Year’s Eve, Christmas singalongs and carols and more.

Azamara’s 2023 holiday sailings include:

A new 20-night Antarctica Holiday Voyage onboard the Azamara Quest, sailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 10, 2023. Guests will spend Christmas Eve kayaking alongside sea lions at a hidden beach in Puerto Madryn, Argentina.

The 14-night Australia Intensive onboard the Azamara Journey departing on December 21, 2023, sails from Perth and explores Australia’s southern coast, including Kangaroo Island, Eden, and Melbourne.

A13-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage onboard the Azamara Pursuit departs from Cape Town on December 21, 2023. Guests will experience a full itinerary of Extended Destination Days, including an overnight stay on Christmas Day in Richards Bay.

The 14-night Caribbean Holiday Voyage onboard the Azamara Onward, departing from Fort Lauderdale on December 22, 2023. Guests will visit destinations like Guadeloupe and St. Lucia, among other destinations.