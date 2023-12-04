AROYA Cruises to Launch First At-Sea Saudi Restaurant

Cruise Saudi announced a partnership with the Culinary Arts Commission for the launch of Irth Culinary Boutique & Café, the first at-sea Saudi restaurant.

The first Saudi restaurant at sea will offer a variety of locally sourced Saudi foods and beverages and products. All restaurant staff at Irth Culinary Boutique & Café will be trained by the Culinary Arts Commission to ensure a genuine experience for passengers.

Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with the Culinary Arts Commission. Launching Irth Culinary Boutique & Café onboard AROYA Cruises represents a key step in exhibiting the Kingdom’s authenticity and offering the best of services to our guests”.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said: “Irth Culinary Boutique & Café will showcase the authenticity of Saudi cuisine and its rich culture, and this partnership with Cruise Saudi’s AROYA Cruises aligns perfectly with our ambition to celebrate the Kingdom’s rich heritage and culture. We look forward to joining AROYA Cruises in their mission to offer the best of Saudi culture and traditions across its journeys.”