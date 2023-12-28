Ambassador Launches ‘Grab a Grand’ Trade Incentive

Ambassador Cruise Line unveiled a new trade incentive that will see one lucky agent a week win £1,000 over five weeks from Christmas.

From Wednesday, December 27, 2023, through January 31, 2024, agents booking an Ambassador sailing between April 7, 2024 and April 24, 2025, will be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win £1,000 a week.

To enter, agents need to make a booking and complete Ambassador’s online Travel Partner Incentive form or email their name, agency name, ABTA number and proof of booking to competitions@ambassadorcruiseline.com.

Winners will be announced every Wednesday and updates can be found on the Ambassador Cruise Line Trade Partners Facebook page.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Our valued trade partners have been key to our success in 2023, and we wanted to see in the New Year by showing our appreciation for all that they do for us. This amazing incentive is about thanking them for their ongoing support as the Ambassador brand looks to go from strength to strength in 2024 and beyond.”

The trade initiative follows the launch of Ambassador’s Turn of Year sales campaign, running from December 21, 2023, through February 13, 2024, with savings of up to 63 percent off selected cruises.