Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Turn of Year Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched its Turn of Year Campaign featuring deals on sailings from April 7, 2024 to April 24, 2025, according to a press release.

Guests booking between December 21, 2023 and February 13, 2024 can take advantage of offers including up to 63 percent off selected sailings and half-price drinks packages on all 24/25 season sailings.

The offers are available for both of the cruise line’s ships, with the Ambience operating from her home port of London Tilbury and the Ambition sailing from seven additional regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.

Ambassador’s itineraries feature ports of call in Iceland, the cultural capitals of Western Europe and the warmer climates of the southern hemisphere.

The Half Price Drinks Packages include the Explorer Drinks Package, the Expedition Drinks Package and the Adventurers Drinks Package.

The Explorer Drinks Package includes non-alcoholic drinks, house brand spirits and wine, a 50% discount on premium bar beverages and gratuities and service charges.

The Expedition Drinks Package includes non-alcoholic drinks, house brand spirits and wine, premium spirits and wine, premium bar beverages, premium teas and specialty coffee and gratuities and service charges.

The Adventurers Drinks Package includes unlimited soft drinks for kids traveling on multigenerational cruises.

Kids will travel from £99 ($125.5) on three itineraries: The 12-night Iberian Treasures & North Africa, the 7-night Easter Getaway, and the 7-night Summertime Fjordland.

Groups of 15 guests can receive additional benefits when booking a cruise with Ambassador, including a 5 percent discount on selected sailings. For groups of 25 adult guests, Ambassador will offer one additional free place and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests.

The Campaign also sees Ambassador offering solo supplements on four selected cabin types including Junior Suites with certain sailings available from 25%.