Ambassador Cruise Line Launches December Sales

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched its pre-Christmas promotion offering savings on voyages departing between April 7, 2024, and April 24, 2025.

Guests booking up to and including December 12, 2023, can take advantage of a range of special offers, including 59 percent off selected cruises, reduced kids’ fares on multigenerational sailings and offers on group and solo bookings.

The offers apply to sailings on both the Ambience, which sails from London Tilbury and the Ambition, sailing from seven additional regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.

In addition, Ambassador Cruise Line has prepared three multigenerational sailings in the 2024-25 cruise season, with kids traveling from £99. The sailings include:

A seven-night Summertime Fjordland cruise departing London Tilbury on August 3, 2024. Prices start from £889 per person, with kids going for £199.

A 12-night Iberian Treasures and North Africa sailing departing London Tilbury on August 10, 2024. Prices start from £1,529 per person, with kids going for £99.

A seven-night Easter Getaway departing London Tilbury on April 17, 2025. Prices start from £759 per person, with kids going for £99.

With Ambassador’s December sales, groups of 15 guests can enjoy additional benefits when booking a sailing, including a 5 percent discount on selected sailings. For groups of 25 adult guests, the cruise line will offer one additional free place (26th place), and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests (51st and 52nd places).