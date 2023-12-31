AIDAbella Takes in New Years Festivities in Hong Kong

As Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour came alive with a 12-minute New Year Countdown Firework Musical, about 2,000 passengers on the AIDAbella berthed at Ocean Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui had front row seats to bring in 2024.

The guests had a great view of the pyrotechnic show themed “New Year New Legend,” playing out in a 1,300-metre stretch extending from Central to Causeway Bay, which was the biggest and longest yet taking center-stage at iconic Victoria Harbour.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board made the countdown party for AIDAbella guests all the merrier with a New Year Countdown Celebration party onboard, featuring a host of traditional Chinese craft demonstrations and performances, according to a statement.

In the Hong Kong-themed party from 10pm to midnight, the ship’s open deck was lined with stalls offering local treats like dragon beard candy and Chinese cookies, and demonstration of crafts such as calligraphy on paper fan, Chinese rainbow calligraphy and flour doll-making. Cultural performances were also staged – the energetic LED lion dance was symbolic of Hong Kong’s diverse cultural scene, and there was also harmonic duet performances pairing traditional Chinese instruments.